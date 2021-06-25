Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

John J. (Seán) Carre, Dromahair and Glencolmcille

Rosemarie Burke, Kent (England) and Ballyshannon

Jim Cannon, Termon

Teresa Dullaghan, Buncrana

Colm Doherty (Roe), Ludden, Buncrana

Damien Gamble, Castlederg, Tyrone, formerly of Killygordon

Willie Lynch, Rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

Ann Hetherington, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Ann Hetherington (née McBrearty) Ballyholey, Raphoe at her home.

Much loved and sadly missed by her husband Jim. Sons William, Andrew, Thomas and David, daughter in law Sadie and Agnes, mother in law Jessie, grandchildren TJ, Trevor, James, Ryan, Chloe, Lisa, Rachel, Andrew and Olivia, her sisters Mary and Rose, and brother Gerard, also her sister in law Mabel and brother in law Norman and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Ballyholey, Raphoe. Funeral from there on Saturday June 26 at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the palliative home care team Donegal hospice c/o Terence McClintock funeral director or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

John J. (Seán) Carre, Dromahair and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of John J. (Seán) Carre, Dromahair, Leitrim and Glencolmcille, Donegal

ex Garda Síochána, June 24 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff and management of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his son Colm, dearly loved husband of Stasia, devoted father of Annaleen. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Daragh, Lauren, Michaela and Nathan, his daughter-in-law AnneMarie, Annaleen’s partner John, brother Micheál (Chicago), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.

House private to family and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 5pm for family and friends only. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral proceeding afterwards via his home to Knock New Cemetery, Co. Mayo arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, numbers in Church will be limited to 50 people. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Our Lady of Knock Basilica.

Rosemarie Burke, Kent (England) and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

She passed away at St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham on Thursday, June 17.

Rosemarie will be deeply missed by her parents Ned and Marie (Monaghan), sister Margaret Messette (Croydon), brother Patrick (Dublin), sister in law Trish, brother in law Michael, nephews Rory, Malachi and Liam and all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at Croydon Crematorium on Friday, July 23 at 10.45am. The service can be viewed at the following link: Website – https://watch.obitus.com; Username – diso1629; Password – 173957

A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be advised) at St John the Baptist Church Belleek.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice via www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Margaret-Messette.

Jim Cannon, Terhillion, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Jim Cannon, Terhillion, Termon.

Jim’s remains are reposing at St Columba’s Church, Termon.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Columba’s Church, Termon Webcam

Teresa Dullaghan, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly Ballymagan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Dullaghan (Tessie, née O’Donnell), 9 Saint John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly of Druminderry, Ballymagan.

Beloved wife of Timothy and loving auntie to her nieces and nephews and loving sister to her brothers and sisters.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Colm Doherty (Roe), Ludden, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Colm Doherty (Roe), The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors, Buncrana or any family member.

House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Wake prayers can be viewed at 6pm on Friday and Funeral Mass on Saturday on the church webcam: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Damien Gamble, Castlederg and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Damien Gamble, 3A, Main Street, Castlederg, Tyrone formerly of Sion Mills, Tyrone and Killygordon.

His remains will leave Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlederg on Friday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Castlederg at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castlederg

Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosie, family Patrick, Bridget (Friel), Margaret (Black), Daniel and Marie (McKinley), sons-in-law James, Paul, Adam and Colin, daughter-in-law Roseleen, grandchildren, brothers Arthur and James, sister Mary (Nooney), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mura’s Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

