Bundoran Community Centre
The Wild Atlantic Women's Group are finally getting back together after not meeting face to face since September 2020.
The ladies are meeting in the Rougey Suite in the Bundoran Community Centre on Wednesday July 7, at 11am.
It will be a get together to chat and catch up. If you would like to join please email wildatlanticwomensgroup@gmail. com, text on WhatsApp or call 0838167626. €2 per person.
The Wild Atlantic Women's Group is open to ladies from Bundoran, Kinlough, Ballyshannon, Tullaghan and the surrounding areas.
