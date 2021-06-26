Designed and created by Donegal sculptor, John McCarron, Glasgow's first permanent memorial to An Gorta Mór is set for its unveiling.

Speaking to Donegal Live, John who hails from Buncrana in Inishowen, said, the memorial, entitled 'The Tower of Silence' will be unveiled on Sunday, July 25, outside St Mary's Church in the Calton, on the corner of Abercrombie Street in Glasgow.

St Mary's was the Church of Brother Walfrid, who founded Glasgow Celtic Football Club, to feed the starving Irish people in Glasgow.

John explained: “'The Tower of Silence' is the monument to the people who fled from Ireland to Glasgow in the 1840s.

“It was made possible through the absolutely trojan work of the Coiste Cuimhneachain An Gorta Mór (Irish Famine Committee) in Glasgow, which raised the money and organised everything from the very early stages, including collections, everything that was needed from Glasgow City Council, everything that was needed from all parties.

“I would like to thank Jeanette Findlay, who is the Chair of Coiste Cuimhneachain An Gorta Mór, Glasgow, for her great work in bringing this project to fruition.”

In the early days of the project, John said he realised, the Irish community in Glasgow had a deep emotional investment in the memorial.

He said: “I realised, as I got more and more involved with the project and visited Glasgow and spoke and listened to the people who took part in the public consultation, the Irish community in Glasgow and throughout Scotland, has a deep emotional investment in the Coiste Cuimhneachain An Gorta Mór (Irish Famine Committee) project.”



Looking forward to July's unveiling, John said: “It is very exciting and I am really looking forward to the day of the unveiling.

“Numbers, unfortunately, will be limited as Scotland is Level Two restrictions where only small gatherings are permitted by the authorities.

“The committee has allocated tickets for the event, so it promises to be a great day for the Irish people of Glasgow and the descendants of those who fled the terrible events of the 1840s in Ireland.”

John's Glasgow Famine Memorial features three, thin, gaunt emaciated, semi abstract figures, one of them a woman holding a child, standing on top of a square, three-metre-high, stainless steel plinth.

It will also feature an engraving of a powerful verse from Lady Wilde's poem 'The Stricken Land', which describes the the devastation during An Gorta Mór: 'A ghastly, spectral army, before the Great God we'll stand, and arraign ye as our murderers, the spoilers of our land.'

It will also be engraved with the words, 'An Gorta Mór'.

Speaking about the unveiling, Jeanette Findlay thanked everyone who had contributed.

She said: “It's only due to your support that the dead and displaced of An Gorta Mór will finally have a long-overdue memorial in the city where so many of their ancestors built a new home.”