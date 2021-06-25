Council involvement on Mica Working Group remains unclear

Three Donegal representatives have been selected to represent mica-affected families on the Defective Blocks Working Group, established by Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien.

The team who will join the Working Group are Paddy Diver and Eileen Doherty and Ann Owens (interchangeably), from the 100% Mica Redress No Less campaign, and Michael Doherty from the Mica Action Group.

However, Donegal County Council had not been formally contacted by the Department of Housing, to nominate either councillors or executive members on to the Defective Blocks Working Group, at this time.

100% Mica Redress No Less campaign co-organiser Paddy Diver said the working group was also to comprise three civil servants, three engineers, three councillors/executive members from Donegal and three councillors/executive members from Mayo.

Mr Diver suggested Donegal County councillor Martin McDermott should be nominated to the working group.

“That would be good for the people of Donegal because Martin has got his facts and figures right and he is with the people,” Mr Diver said. “However, the Donegal County Council representatives have not been confirmed yet, it might possibly be the Director of Housing and the Senior Engineer. The working group is supposed to have its first meeting this week.”

Mr Diver said the Inishowen representatives would be looking for one of the three engineers to be independent.

He said: “We don't trust the engineers the way things are going. They are handing too much stuff back. We would prefer two engineers and an independent engineer.

“I was chatting to Damian McKay [HD McKay Consulting Engineers] and he is happy to go on to the Working Group, for the people.

“There is no point us having three Council engineers when they are the ones that have been making this [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] scheme nearly impossible to get on to all along. We have to demand an independent engineer.

“It is simple, we are looking for the €6,000 or €7,000 to get on the scheme, to be automatically gone or else the whole thing more or less stops flat. After that, planning permission will have to be scrapped as well. If you are building the exact same house, the planning permission should be scrapped.

“If a person wants to add on a sun-room or anything else, fair enough go out and pay your extra €2,000 for that, but the authorities need to be realistic, if a person wants the exact same house built again, then scrap the planning permission requirement.”

Commenting on the target of fixing 1,000 houses per year, Mr Diver said he was concerned by the lack of rental properties in the peninsula.

He said: “We will want to know if the Government will give people credit towards the purchase of a caravan, if they have enough ground to live on in their own site?

“If the Government can't do that, what is it going to do about the shortage of accommodation for them?

“The the last thing the people of Carndonagh want is to go and live in Buncrana, maybe having to drive children to and from school in Carndonagh, maybe two schools, with two different starting and finishing times.

“Staying in a caravan will not suit everybody but if you cannot find a property, which will be practically impossible in Carndonagh, it might be an option for some.

“I know it sounds bad but if the Government is willing to pay for it, I would rather somebody lived in a four or five bed caravan than people having to drive between Carndonagh and Buncrana every day.

“We will see how the meetings go. We are at the nitty gritty stages, where we will be considering of Caps and Square Footage Rates, in terms of the Redress Scheme.

“We will also be taking advice from a Quantity Surveyor too. We expect Darragh O Brien's team to be there help us to resolve this situation and not to cause problems.

“We hope to have this over the line in six weeks. Minister O'Brien has said six weeks. We expect serious answers in six weeks. We expect 100% redress in six weeks.

“This cannot go on any longer. It can't go on until the Oireachtas goes into its Summer Recess. If nothing happens over the summer, the Government is going to be shamed all over Europe.”

Mr Diver asked the people of Inishowen and Donegal to “keep the pressure on the Government”.

He added: “Keep the pressure on the Green Party. The Green Party is holding this Government together. It is getting away scot-free. Everyone is criticising Charlie McConalogue.

“However, Charlie McConalogue is only in power 10 months. Mica happened long before Charlie McConalogue. He does not deserve all of this to be put on him.

“The Green Party is in there, Micheál Martin is in there, Leo Varadkar is in there, email them and Tweet and don't stop. Put the pressure on them. Don't stop.

“We got on to Sky News, so when we got on to Sky News we don't want this campaign going flat. People have a job to do. We are all in this together. There is no point holding back and leaving it all to three Donegal people.

“It is up to everybody to think outside the box, use your own initiative, do what you think is right. All I can come up with at the minute is publicity.

“The campaign is all over the local and national media, in England and Europe. Get it out to anyone you can think of. Feel free to fight your corner.”

Cllr Martin McDermott said Donegal County Council was waiting on confirmation from the Department regarding the membership of the Defective Concrete Blocks Working Group.