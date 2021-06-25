Visiting Restrictions eased at Letterkenny University Hospital

From Monday next, June 28, Letterkenny University Hospital will be easing visiting restrictions and facilitating visits to patients in the ward areas by appointment. Appointments will be staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager said, “We are delighted to be in a position to re-introduce visiting from Monday. We will be arranging visits by appointment to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to patients, family members and staff.

“Each patient can have two named visitors. However, only one visitor for each patient can be facilitated per day. Each visit can last up to 30 minutes.

“To schedule a visit, the family member/visitor should contact the relevant ward before 3pm and give their name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes and to answer Covid-19 screening questions.

“Visitors will be asked to arrive at their scheduled visiting time to the main hospital entrance where their name will be checked on the approved list of visitors and they will be asked to complete a Covid-19 Risk Assessment Form.

“Visitors will be required to follow public health guidance, including wearing a surgical mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly, during their visit to the hospital.

“Children are not permitted to visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.“We are grateful to the public for their co-operation in ensuring we can resume visiting in a safe manner to protect our patients and visitors. For this reason we will not be resuming routine visits for patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19."