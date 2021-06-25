McConalogue marks Government’s one-year anniversary

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has marked the Government’s one-year anniversary by announcing that almost half of his Action Plan 2021 for the sector has been completed.



The Fianna Fáil-led Government celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday and Minister McConalogue, who was appointed in September, said he is proud to be representing the primary producers of Ireland. Of his recently launched 75-point Action Plan 2021 for the sector, the Minister revealed that 30 actions are now completed.



“In the nine months since my appointment, I have been focused on engaging with all those who make our sector great – the farmers, fishers and producers. Protecting the income of these crucial cohorts continues to be number one priority. This has come in the face of Brexit and Covid-19 where these sectors have been so uniquely impacted.



“That’s why I was so proud to deliver an 11% increase in the Department’s budget for 2021. This increase is primarily aimed at securing farm incomes during the CAP transition period. This increase has helped facilitate key incomes supports such as Results-based Environmental Agri Pilot (REAP), the BDGP and the pioneering Straw Incorporation Measure for tillage farmers – real money to real farm families.



“Payments to farmers issued in record time from September to December with some €1.729bn issued to more than 120,000 farm families. Payments included the Basic Payment Scheme, GLAS, BDGP, TAMS and Sheep Welfare.



“In particular, I am very proud to have launched the new REAP. It is a farmer-friendly and ambitious scheme that pays farmers up to €12,600 for carrying our attainable environmental measures on their farm. Initially limited to 2,000 places, I engaged with the European Commission and delivered a further 3,000 places meaning that 5,000 farmers are now being rewarded for carrying out environmental measures. It’s a win-win,” the Minister said.



Food ombudsman



Minister McConalogue has been busy in drafting and implement policies and strategies as well as negotiating the new €10.774bn CAP reform. One of the most important pieces of legislation in the Programme for Government is currently being drafted – is creating a national food ombudsman (NFO) / Regulator.



“I have signed the Unfair Trading Practises (UTP) directive into law, and I am committed to delivering a National Food Ombudsman / Regulator that will have real teeth and powers.



“It is my ambition that the Office will be one that will bring transparency to all sectors,” the minister said.



On wider Government work during the year, the minister said: "We have focused on dealing with the impact of the pandemic, however, it has provided us the opportunity to refocus our efforts on remote working and the values of rural Ireland."



On ambitions for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, the minister commented: “My focus this year to continue to work through challenges resulting from Brexit and the pandemic and to complete the remainder of the Action Plan 2021 including delivering the Ombudsman office, the food plan to 2021 and improving forestry in Ireland. There will be challenges but with challenge comes opportunity and I am committed to carving out as many opportunities for our farmers as possible to deliver a fair income for them,



The minister and Fianna Fáil TD from Donegal concluded by thanking the farmers, fishers and food producers of Ireland for their commitment to excellence in food-producing world-class food.



“This Government is placing farmers, farm families, as well our fishers and food producers at the very centre of everything we do. I stand full square behind our primary sector because, without the farmer or the fishers, there is no food. Those that catch the fish, till the land, milk the cow keep food on our tables and we can never forget that.”

