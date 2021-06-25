Donegal railway attraction to reopen next month

The Fintown Railway runs on a restored section of the former County Donegal Railway

The railway's committee says it hopes the train will start running again from Tuesday, July 13

The Fintown Railway is to reopen next month for the first time since 2019.

The railway’s committee says it hopes the train will start running again from Tuesday, July 13.

The attraction did not open at all in 2020. 

The three-mile-long railway, which reopened as a tourist attraction in 1995, runs through spectacular highland scenery overlooking Lough Finn on a restored section of the former County Donegal Railway.

Playwright Brian Friel once said of the railway that “what is on offer is a unique journey along the shores of a lake as grand as any in Switzerland or Minnesota".

