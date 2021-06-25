Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme funding approved

Approval has commenced for all qualified applications received under tranche 21 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS). Letters have started issuing to approved farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said TAMS continued to be "a hugely successful and beneficial scheme".

Minister McConalogue added: "I am delighted to confirm the approval of 100% of qualified applications submitted under tranche 21. This is not something we have been able to do under previous tranches due to budgetary constraints but approving all farmers this time around was an important priority for me. It gives farmers great certainty in being able to carry important upgrades to their farms.

"The Department continues to pay on average €1.3 million per week on TAMS II investments with just over €25 million now been paid in total for completed investments in 2021. Payments of over €290 million have now issued in respect of over 20,700 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

“I very am pleased to see that the Department continues to pay an average of €1.3m per week for completed TAMS II investments. With over 40,000 approvals issued since its launch, there are still a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments”.

The current Tranche of TAMS II closes on July 23, 2021. Further tranches in 2021 will open on July 23, 2021 and November 5, 2021.

Further details on the TAMS II measures are available on the Departments website at: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/ targeted-agriculture- modernisation-schemes/

The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) offers grant aid for certain on-farm capital investments. The scheme offers grant aid of 40% towards the cost of certain investments – 60% in the case of young farmers. The TAMS budget is divided into tranches. Applications are made online once a tranche opens.