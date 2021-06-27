People living in Donegal were given the opportunity to participate in a public consultation regarding a proposed 10-year extension of the operational life of two nuclear power plants in Belgium.

Donegal County Council's website said the Planning Authority had been notified by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) a Trans-boundary Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with Belgium, concerning a proposed 10 year extension of the operational life of the Doel 1 and 2 Nuclear Power Plants, and the associated nuclear safety-related improvement works, commenced on April 28, 2021.



The following information was available for viewing on the DHLGH consultation webpage: Notifications received from Belgian authorities; digital copies of the environmental documentation provided by Belgium to facilitate this public consultation, that includes; report on the justified safe continued operation of Doel 1 and 2; Environmental Screening report by the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC); Environmental Impact Report and Extended Executive Summary concerning the nuclear safety-related improvement works; Non-Technical Summary of the Environmental Impact Report concerning the decision to extend the operational life of Doel 1 and 2; and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advice on the Federal Nuclear Control Agency (FNCA) screening report.

A member of the public could have made a written submission or observation in relation to the potential Trans-boundary environmental effects of the project, by sending them to the Planning Office, Trans-boundary Public Consultation, County House, Lifford, County Donegal, F93 Y622.

Submissions had to have been received by close of business on Wednesday, June 23.

Submissions or observations had to have been made to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.