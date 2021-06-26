Plans lodged to build eight-turbine wind farm

Cuilfeach Teoranta has lodged an application with Donegal County Council to build an eight-turbine wind farm on land east of Glenties
Plans have been lodged to build a wind farm near Glenties.
Cuilfeach Teoranta has lodged an application with Donegal County Council to build an eight-turbine wind farm on land east of Glenties at Graffy, Meenamanragh, Dalraghah More, Meenagrubby, Drumnalough and Drumnacoose.
The development also includes a control building, met mast, haul route improvements and grid connection.
A decision on the application is due in August.
