Plans lodged to build eight-turbine wind farm

Decision on wind farm near Glenties due in August

Cuilfeach Teoranta has lodged an application with Donegal County Council to build an eight-turbine wind farm on land east of Glenties

Plans have been lodged to build a wind farm near Glenties.

Cuilfeach Teoranta has lodged an application with Donegal County Council to build an eight-turbine wind farm on land east of Glenties at Graffy, Meenamanragh, Dalraghah More, Meenagrubby, Drumnalough and Drumnacoose.

The development also includes a control building, met mast, haul route improvements and grid connection.

A decision on the application is due in August.

