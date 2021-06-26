IFA criticises provsional Common Agricultural Policy deal

A provisional agreement on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform was reached on Friday

Tipperary councillors congratulate to Tim Cullinan on becoming IFA president

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the proposed deal 'will decimate a cohort of farmers in Ireland'

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has described the provisional agreement on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)  as “a bad deal for Irish farmers”.

A provisional agreement on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform for the period 2023-2027 was reached on Friday.

The deal to overhaul the European Union Common Agricultural Policy between national governments, the European Parliament and the European Commission had been delayed for years due to disagreements over climate change and farmer payments.

The agreement is provisional, pending approval by the EU’s agriculture ministers at the upcoming Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said:  “The combined effects of the proposal will decimate a cohort of farmers in Ireland. The Minister must push for further flexibility for farmers here,” he said.

“The Irish Government will also have to make good on their commitments for national co-financing, and on the €1.5bn from the Carbon Tax in order to protect the viability of tens of thousands of farmers,” he said. 

“Our EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has done nothing to protect farmers and food production in these talks. He has been submerged by EU Commission Vice-President Franz Timmermans,” he said.“The EU Commission keep telling us they will do an impact assessment of the Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategies before any aspects are legislated for. Yet they have been trying to embed them into CAP reform through the back door,” he said.

