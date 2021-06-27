Teenager arrested during investigation into serious assault in Donegal released

A man in his 20s hospitalised after suffering serious injury in an assault

Letterkenny Garda Station

Gardaí in Letterkenny launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious yet non-life threatening injuries

A teenager arrested in connection with a serious assault in Letterkenny has been released.

Gardaí launched an investigation after a man in his 20s suffered serious injury in an assault in the Glenard Park area of Letterkenny on Saturday morning.

A Garda spokesman said a man in his 20s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

 “A juvenile male in his teens was arrested in relation to this incident. He has since been released with a file being prepared for the DPP."

The investigation is ongoing.

