Teenager arrested during investigation into serious assault in Donegal released

A teenager arrested in connection with a serious assault in Letterkenny has been released.
Gardaí launched an investigation after a man in his 20s suffered serious injury in an assault in the Glenard Park area of Letterkenny on Saturday morning.
A Garda spokesman said a man in his 20s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.
“A juvenile male in his teens was arrested in relation to this incident. He has since been released with a file being prepared for the DPP."
The investigation is ongoing.
