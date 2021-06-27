Donegal gardaí fine motorist detected travelling at 152 km/h

Gardaí in the county are warning that roads policing units are out day and night

A motorist has been detected travelling at 152 km/h in the Letterkenny area.

The driver was detected by the roads policing unit in Letterkenny on Saturday.

A fixed charge notice will be issued and the driver will be issued with penalty points and will also have a fine to pay.

Gardaí in the county are warning that roads policing units are out day and night conducting speed checks and checkpoints. 

“Our priority is to ensure that our roads are a safe place to be,” a spokesperson said. “Please make road safety your priority before you set off on any journeys.”

