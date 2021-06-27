Donegal gardaí seize car suspected of having no insurance

The vehicle was stopped in the Buncrana area on Saturday evening
Gardaí in Donegal have seized a vehicle after it was found with no tax or NCT.
The vehicle was stopped in the Buncrana area on Saturday evening. Gardaí believed the vehicle to be uninsured. The driver will now face a court appearance.
Gardaí in the county are warning motorists not to take unnecessary risks on the road.
They say roads policing units are out on the roads conducting speed checks and checkpoints day and night.
“Our priority is to ensure that our roads are a safe place to be. Please make road safety your priority before you set off on any journeys,” a spokesperson said.
