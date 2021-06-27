Donegal gardaí seize car suspected of having no insurance

Gardaí in the county are warning motorists not to take unnecessary risks on the road  

Donegal gardaí seize car suspected of having no insurance

The vehicle was stopped in the Buncrana area on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Donegal have seized a vehicle after it was found with no tax or NCT.

The vehicle was stopped in the Buncrana area on Saturday evening. Gardaí believed the vehicle to be uninsured. The driver will now face a court appearance.

Gardaí in the county are warning motorists not to take unnecessary risks on the road.

 They say roads policing units are out on the roads conducting speed checks and checkpoints day and night. 

“Our priority is to ensure that our roads are a safe place to be. Please make road safety your priority before you set off on any journeys,” a spokesperson said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie