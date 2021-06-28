No Donegal Councillors on Defective Blocks Working Group

It appears there is no role envisaged for Donegal County Councillors in the Defective Blocks Working Group, established by Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien.

The Working Group, which is holding its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, will "review and address any outstanding issues in relation to the operation of the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme", currently being administered by Donegal County Council.

Donegal Live has seen the Working Group's 12-person draft membership list, which contains no elected councillors from either Donegal or Mayo County Councils.

The Defective Blocks Working Group will be chaired by the Secretary General of the Department of Housing. The other members are: the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing; the Principal Officer of the Department of Housing, Paul Benson, who has a policy brief within the Housing Department; and Housing Agency CEO, John O'Connor.

The Donegal representatives are: Paddy Diver, Eileen Doherty and Ann Owens (interchangeably), from the 100% Mica Redress No Less campaign, and Michael Doherty from the Mica Action Group.

The Mayo representatives are: Loren Devers, Jamie Lee Donnelly and Josephine Murphy, with Dorothy Keane also interchangeably.

There will also be one member each nominated from their respective executives by the CEO of Donegal and Mayo County Councils respectively.

