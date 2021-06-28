The apparent exclusion of Donegal County Councillors from the Defective Blocks Working Group (DBWG) established by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has caused some anger in the county.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil), Chairperson of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, said he was disappointed the Committee was not represented on the DBWG.

Cllr McDermott said: “The Mica Redress Committee is a cross-party committee and I am disappointed it is not being represented on the DBWG. However, the decision has been made and it is important now that we do everything we can for the three Donegal representatives on it. I will certainly will do everything I can. I intend to meet with them beforehand, have a discussion with them and give them all of the information that I have compiled.

“I have put another document together relating to the 77 houses in the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme which have been given approval for demolition. I will be sending that to Minister O'Brien. The document I prepared for Minster O'Brien earlier this year dealt with 43 houses which had had approval for demolition. I have also forwarded the second document to Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group, one of the three Donegal representatives on the DBWG. It contains a mountain of information.

“As a councillor, I deal with people from both sides of the [Defective Concrete Blocks] Scheme. I deal with the Council on a regular basis and I know what is happening inside the Council in relation to Mica, the issues and the problems the Council are having. On the other side, I know the issues and the problems he general public are having.

“Both Council and the general public are having lots of issues with how the Scheme is designed and run. That's why it would have been important someone from the Council's Mica Redress Committee was on the DBWG. They could have relayed both sets of concerns, the Council and homeowners, to the Government. If the Scheme is not right from the Council's perspective, it is not going to be right for the homeowner. Those two things need to be clearly communicated,” said Cllr McDermott.

Cllr McDermott also described the Donegal representatives on the DBWG as “well briefed and very, very capable of putting their points across”.

He added: “They know exactly what is going on and I will be meeting with them and discussing my concerns and ideas, so they can bring these forward too.

“I will do everything I can for them over the next four or five weeks. Whatever help they need I will be there.

“It is disappointing no Mica Redress Committee councillors are on it but the decision has been made and we have to work with what is ahead of us.

“We have to do our best to make sure the people representing Donegal have as much information as possible and are as well briefed as possible before their meeting with the senior officials from Dublin,” said Cllr McDermott.