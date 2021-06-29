Sad passing of Joseph 'Dodo' Winston

Sad passing of Joseph 'Dodo' Winston

The late Joseph 'Dodo' Winston. Photo by Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Letterkenny and indeed Donegal are in mourning this morning with the sad news of the passing of Joseph ‘Dodo’ Winston yesterday.

Joe was a stalwart of the local GAA club, St Eunan’s, as player, coach and manager at all levels and was an intricate part of Donegal’s first two Ulster successes in 1972 and 1974. A former ESB employee, Joe was 77 and passed following a short illness. He is pre-deceased by his daughter Mary and survived by sons Kevin and Darren and their mother Mary.

Joe was fondly known around O'Donnell Park and in Letterkenny and Donegal as a whole, part of the backroom staff for Donegal's under-21 All-Ireland triumph of 1997, also playing hurling and soccer with Letterkenny Rovers.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Arrangements to follow.

