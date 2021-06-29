Police in Derry are appealing to the public for help in locating four-year-old girl

The PSNI believe Scarlett Duddy may be in the company of a relative in the Republic

Scarlett Duddy went missing in Derry on Monday afternoon

Police in Derry are appealing to the public for help in locating four-year-old Scarlet Duddy.

She was last seen shortly before midday on Monday leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.

They have issued an appeal to the person to get in touch with as soon as possible on 101, quoting reference number 932 of 28/06/21.

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.

She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

Police are urging any members of the public that have any information about Scarlet to contact them immediately.

