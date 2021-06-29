Man needed hospital treatment after assault

Gardaí are investigating an incident at Main Street in Buncrana where a man needed hospital treatment after an assault.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on Thursday last, June 24.

The man was assaulted at Main Street by two other males.

The injured man was brought to hospital for treatment and tests afterwards.

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public. They have offered a brief description of the two men who carried out the assault. One of them were a dark top and bottoms with a white stripe running down the outer side of the bottoms. He also wore white runners.

The second man wore grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí would like to hear from motorists who may have been in Buncrana last Thursday evening and may have dashcam footage which would help in the investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Gardaí on 93 20540