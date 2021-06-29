Gardaí want to speak to three youths who broke into school

Diarmaid Doherty

news@donegallive.ie

An appeal has been made to three youths who broke into a school in Carndonagh, to come forward to gardaí who are investigating the incident.

Gardai say CCTV captured the incident which occurred at a school on Church Road in Carndonagh last Monday evening, June 26.

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 8.30pm. Three male youths gained entry to the building via a window and ran through the school. They set off a fire alarm before leaving via an emergency exit.

“We would appeal to the three youths in question to come forward and speak to us,” a garda spokesperson said.

“CCTV footage is available and is being examined at present.”

