Gardaí want to speak to three youths who broke into school

Gardaí are investigating break-in at school
An appeal has been made to three youths who broke into a school in Carndonagh, to come forward to gardaí who are investigating the incident.
Gardai say CCTV captured the incident which occurred at a school on Church Road in Carndonagh last Monday evening, June 26.
The incident happened between 8.45pm and 8.30pm. Three male youths gained entry to the building via a window and ran through the school. They set off a fire alarm before leaving via an emergency exit.
“We would appeal to the three youths in question to come forward and speak to us,” a garda spokesperson said.
“CCTV footage is available and is being examined at present.”
