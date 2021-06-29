Gardaí say caravan fire may have been started maliciously

Investigation underway after blaze destroyed caravan and its contents

Caravan fire

Gardaí are seeking information following caravan fire

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí say they have not ruled out the possibility that a fire at a caravan in St. Johnston may have been started deliberately.

The caravan and its contents were destroyed in the blaze which occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 26 at Drumatoland.

A garda spokesman said that thankfully, nobody was in the caravan at the time and nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 2.35pm. 

“We are currently awaiting forensic results, but we are not ruling out the fact that it may have been started maliciously,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in that area between 1.45pm and 2.35pm and who may have seen something suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie