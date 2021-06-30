Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
Inishowen Council tenants to leave mica homes immediately.
No Donegal councillors on new mica working group.
Jadotville Tigers remembered at Fort Dunree.
Inish Times welcomes home Kevin Callaghan.
Local History - Evacuation of civilian aliens - the Arandora Star and the Dunera.
Hearts lift the cup after dramatic shootout.
Busy week in store for U20 boss Duffy, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.