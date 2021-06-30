BREAKING: Indian court refuses bail for suspect in the Danielle McLaughlin case

Donegal woman Danielle was found murdered at an Indian beach resort
The suspect in the case of murdered Donegal woman has been refused bail by an Indian court.
Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.
The 28-year-old's alleged killer, Vikat Bhagat, applied to be released on bail, citing a "bleak" likelihood of a trial taking place in the near future due to the "prevailing pandemic condition".
More to follow
