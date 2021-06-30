Councillor firmly focused on getting road fixed

Bump on the road
A bump which has appeared on the road in the Falcarragh area is expected to be fixed very soon.
Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty said he has been raising the issue at council level for some time and hopes to see the matter put to right, very soon.
He said: "The bump on the road is located just past the Derryreel crossroads, on entering Fanmore on the main N56."
The Glenties Municipal District Councillor said that the bump bump began to appear around two years ago.
He said: "I expect it to be fixed very soon once funding is secured and a plan of action is agreed for this bad stretch of bumpy road."
The councillor said that the sinkage may be due to bog drying out in the area.
Stunning Mark English breaks Irish 800m record and gains Olympic Standard
Mark English has this evening broken the long-standing Irish 800m record and made the Olympic standard with an outstanding run in Spain.
The Letterkenny native finished second in the men's 800m in a personal best of 1.44.71,to topple the long-standing Irish record of 1:44.82 over the distance, ran by David Matthews in 1995.
English finished second this evening behind Yassine Hethat from Algeria, who ran 1:44.25, while Spain’s Saúl Ordóñez Gavela was third in a time of 1:44.80 at the Memorial Jose Antonio Cansino/Meeting at Castello.
The Olympic Standard is 1:45.20 for the distance.
