Councillor firmly focused on getting road fixed

A bump which has appeared on the road in the Falcarragh area is expected to be fixed very soon.

Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty said he has been raising the issue at council level for some time and hopes to see the matter put to right, very soon.

He said: "The bump on the road is located just past the Derryreel crossroads, on entering Fanmore on the main N56."

The Glenties Municipal District Councillor said that the bump bump began to appear around two years ago.

He said: "I expect it to be fixed very soon once funding is secured and a plan of action is agreed for this bad stretch of bumpy road."

The councillor said that the sinkage may be due to bog drying out in the area.