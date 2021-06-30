Bishop of Raphoe confirms postponement of confirmations

The Bishop of Raphoe has confirmed that confirmations are being postponed in the diocese following advice from the Government.

Confirmations were due to take place in parishes around the county in the coming weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that communions and confirmations "are off".

Bishop Alan McGuckian said on Wednesday that all of the schools and parishes in the diocese had been making preparations to have small ceremonies in complete compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform priests, young people and their families and the staff in our schools of the need to postpone our confirmations yet again,” he said.

“The Government, at very short notice, has declared that confirmations and first holy communions ‘are off’. I know that all of our schools and parishes were making preparations to have small ceremonies in complete compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. “The Government have made it clear that NPHET have called for this deferment as a result of the rising threat from the very contagious Delta variant. This sudden decision will be a cause of deep disappointment to all those involved. Again I am very sorry that we need to comply with this decision and I recognise the great inconvenience this causes to so many people.”