Bishop confirms cancellation of Sacraments with 'heavy heart'

Confirmation postponed, yet again

Bishop Alan McGuckian encourages prayer for Pope Francis’ Pan-Amazon synod

Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Raphoe,

Michelle Nic Pháidín

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

The Bishop of Raphoe has confirmed that Confirmations have been postponed, again. 

Bishop Alan McGuckian said that the government, at very short notice, has declared that Confirmations and First Holy Communions ‘are off’.

In a statement, he said: "I know that all of our schools and parishes were making preparations to have small ceremonies in complete compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. The Government have made it clear that NPHET have called for this deferment as a result of the rising threat from the very contagious Delta variant."  

He added that he understood that the sudden decision will be a cause of deep disappointment to all those involved: "Again I am very sorry that that we need to comply with this decision and I recognise the great inconvenience this causes to so many people."

