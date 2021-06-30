Councillor Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Cllr Murray was proposed and seconded by his party colleagues, Cllr Gerry McMonagle and Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh respectively.

He then received the chain of office from outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil).

The Donegal County Council AGM, which was held in Letterkenny's Aura Leisure Centre, was a family affair for Cllr Murray, who was joined by his wife, Sabrina, daughter, Bláithín, his parents, Dominick and Bernie, and his sisters, Susie and Lucy.

Cllr Eddie Fullerton

Dinah and Amanda Fullerton, the wife and daughter of the late Cllr Eddie Fullerton were also present, along with Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD.

The new Cathaoirleach said his main priorities for the incoming year would be campaigning for 100% mica redress and assisting businesses and economic recovery during the post-pandemic re-opening.

He added: “In terms of Inishowen, I want to assist the Council in securing multi million euro investment in the Buncrana Shore Front; see the full restoration of Swan Park; speedy progress of Buncrana Leisure Centre; the beginning of construction of our Three Schools Campus; and the promotion of Grianán of Aileach.”

Accepting the position of Cathaoirleach, Cllr Murray said: “Baineoister na Contae, Foireann an comhairle contae, An preas, Na comhairle uilig eile, Teachta Mac Lochlainn, A chairde agus mo clann, is mór an onóir agus an pribhléid a bheith toghadh mar Cathaoirleach do Comhairle Contae Dhún na nGall inniu.

“Deanfaidh mé mo dhicheall ionadaíocht a dhéanamh don Chontae uilig le linn mo thréimhse oifige.

“Chief executive, members of staff, members of the press, fellow councillors, Deputy Mac Lochlainn, family friends, it is a great honour and privilege to be elected to role of Cathaoirleach today.

“I firstly want to pay tribute to Cllr Rena Donaghey as outgoing Cathaoirleach on carrying out the role with great aplomb during an incredibly difficult year.

“Rena is someone I work very closely with, particularly on issues concerning Buncrana and Inishowen and someone I hold in high regard. Unfortunately, beyond her control, as a result of the pandemic, her year as mayor was altered to a more online based format but she adapted perfectly and worked extremely hard to ensure that meetings ran smoothly and productively.

“I’ve sought advice from Rena in recent days as I prepared for taking on this role and I’ve no doubt that I’ll rely on her throughout the year ahead. I wish her well as she enjoys some more time with her family now and I hope that she takes a very well-deserved holiday soon.

“I would also like to congratulate the CEO, John McLaughlin. This is his first AGM at the helm. John is a good Inishowen man and someone I’ve worked with for years. He is honest, intelligent and sincere. Most importantly, he gets things done. I look forward to working with him in the year ahead.

“A chairde, last year, I was very proud to speak in favour of Rena’s nomination, and indeed, in favour of Nicholas the year before her. Not just because they happen to be from Inishowen, though that obviously helps, but because I believe strongly in the power sharing arrangement that we agreed following the elections in 2019. The unified and inclusive council which emerged from that ensures that the mandate of all councillors, of all political persuasions, and from every corner of the county is recognised and respected. This brings a real strength to this council and it has ensured, that for the most part, our differences are left aside and we put on the metaphorical Donegal jersey when we enter the council chamber.

"Indeed, twice during the last month, in preparation for taking on this role, I met with the whips of political groupings collectively. At both meetings, the whips offered their support to me in the year ahead. I’m happy to accept that offer and intend to make use of it, and similarly, I hope that all 37 councillors will feel free to contact me at any time if you feel that there’s any way that I can assist you from this office.

"In saying that all that though, I have no doubt that differences will still arise during my time in the chair, as they should, but they undoubtedly will come from a position of mutual respect in a council in which all councillors should feel free to have their say on issues of importance to you and the people who elected you.

"I’ve been a councillor for ten years now and throughout that time I’ve witnessed the work of ten mayors. From that, I’ve learned that the years when this council delivered at its best and to its fullest was when there was harmony in the chamber and all when views were respected. That’s how I want to see things progress throughout the next 12 months.

"Before I set out my priorities for the year ahead, there are some people I wish to acknowledge.

"Firstly, I want to welcome Dinah and Amanda Fullerton here today, the wife and daughter of the late Cllr Eddie Fullerton. If this AGM had have taken place in normal times then we’d see Eddie’s picture looking down for the council chamber as he is always remembered. Indeed, just last month, this council unanimously passed a motion in support of the Fullerton clann and your campaign for justice 30 years on.

"Your presence here means a lot to me as, since the day I was co-opted onto this council, I have always felt honoured to hold the seat that Eddie won for our party back in 1979. And I know that throughout Eddie’s 12 years as an elected representative, he never chaired any council committee due to the exclusion he endured throughout that time. Today though, as I put the county chain I thought of Eddie and I hope that he’s smiling down on us now. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

"I also want to acknowledge my good friend, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, who also held that same Inishowen Sinn Féin seat and then passed it on to me when he was elected to the Dáil in 2011. I’ll never forget when he asked me to go forward to be co-opted onto his seat. As I was just 26 at the time, I was extremely daunted by the challenge but Pádraig committed to helping me in any way he could and promised that he’d always be on the end of the phone whenever I needed advice on any issue. In that, he stayed true to his word over the last decade and I’ll always be grateful for that. Even today, he drove up from Dublin to attend this meeting, only to drive back down again this evening and that means a lot to me. So go raibh maith agat, Pádraig.

"In the year ahead, I will have many priorities but I know that the two of primary concern will be shared by all councillors, that being the local economic recovery from the pandemic and the immediate need to secure 100% redress for all families affected by mica.

"There will hardly be a more emotive or widely devastating issue to impact the people of Donegal as the mica scandal and I want to pay tribute to all those who travelled to Dublin to ensure that everyone in Ireland understood the plight of so many families in Donegal.

"For years, we have all spoken on this issue at a political level and we’ve all fought their case. But what the 15th June showed us all, is that nothing compares to people power and that when the people of Donegal rise together, then they are force to be reckoned with. And throughout all my days travelling to Dublin to support Donegal in Croke Park, I never came home as proud as I did after witnessing that inspirational event.

"While we need to spend the time ahead, supporting the mica families and the appointed negotiation team as they engage with government to secure a fair deal, one which recognises our citizens as being equal to those in Dublin, I intend bestow civic honours on the leaders of the protest during this year, in order to show how much their actions have inspired us all, and how much they have lifted the people of the county when it was so badly needed.

"I will, of course, use every opportunity available to me as cathaoirleach to press for 100% redress and I know that we’ll be united on that.

"This is also a very tough time financially for thousands of people across Donegal. Businesses have been pushed to the edge as our county endured the longest lockdown on the island. Uncertainty remains and there is a desperate need for optimism that the next twelve months will be better.

"As a society, we can start to be optimistic that we are, at last, beginning to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. We all have had to endure great hardship and sacrifices to protect ourselves and each other over the last year. I want to thank everyone for that and for all the work of the doctors, nurses, HSE staff, our own council staff here in Donegal and to the many other Community and Voluntary bodies and to all those who couldn’t work from home but continued to carry out essential roles in our shops, farms and to all those who changed the perception of what an essential worker is forever.

"I will work closely with the Council and others to help with the re-opening up of our society and engage with businesses and our local enterprise office to ensure that they get all the support needed to ensure that they flourish in the year ahead.

"Despite these obvious challenges however, there is much to be extremely positive about in Donegal.

"As the most beautiful county in Ireland, tourism is a key employer in Donegal and I want to continue the work of previous cathaoirligh in supporting and developing the industry. I greatly welcome the minor works funding for Grianan of Aileach recently and I particularly welcome and the hugely significant amount of investment from Failte Ireland in Malin Head and Fort Dunree in my own MD. But I also want see the expansion of tourism all over the County from Bundoran and Glencolmcille to Gweedore and Falcarragh to Letterkenny, Ballybofey and all other areas.

"We have recently secured multi million, game changing investment in the towns of Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Carndonagh. This is in no small part due to the work of council staff in conjunction with councillors and I look forward to assisting in these exciting projects.

"As great as that is though, we cannot be satisfied with what we’ve achieved so far as we can always do more.

"I also want to see more investment in Research, Development and Innovation and I acknowledge the great work being done by LYIT/CoLab and the many smaller digital hubs throughout the county. I look forward with excitement to the construction of the new ii Inishowen Innovation Hub at the town council office in Buncrana which is certain to provide a much-needed jobs stimulus for the county and, indeed, its positive impact is already beginning to be felt.

"With regard to cooperation, with other councils, I believe that Donegal is uniquely positioned to play a key role, in engaging with the Shared Island Unit, to maximise the potential for growth.

"I acknowledge the long and generous cross-border working relationships with our friends and neighbours in Derry City and Strabane District Council and the established structures that are currently in place. The concept of the North West City Region is critical to the development of our shared region and I will be working to further enhance that along with members of the cross-border group.

"I will also work to enhance our cross-border work with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and I am pleased that that has been reinvigorated recently and that is being encouraged by the members of this council who are on ICBAN.

"I am cognizant of the fact that both recently elected mayors of the councils I mentioned are members of the Democratic Unionist Party, and share a very different world outlook from that of my own. And, while I am resolute in my commitment to the reunification of our country, and strongly believe that Donegal can never fully reach its potential while Ireland is partitioned, as a republican I have a respect for the mandates of those who disagree with me on that. So I intend to contact both Graham Warke and Errol Thompson to establish a working relationship to work for the mutual benefit of all in north west.

"I would also like to engage with Sligo and Leitrim as our Southern neighbours to work with issues of common interest and build upon relationships already established by myself Frank McBrearty and Patrick McGowan on the NWRA.

"I will also prioritise a push for an accelerated housing programme. Our housing list is already too large with too many families in housing need, but the list will be further exacerbated by the mica crisis in years to come so I believe that there is a special case for this county to secure extra capital funding and for the bureaucratic process to be expedited.

I will be promoting the main digital and physical connections to our County and I will vigorously pursue the construction of the N2/A5 Motorway and the Donegal Ten-T projects. Delivery of the National Broadband Plan is also vital for Donegal and I will be making that case very strongly.

"A chairde, I intend to proudly be a Cathaoirleach for every part of this beautiful county but as all politics is local, I will of course hope to deliver for my own corner of it. I am happy to see Buncrana Leisure Centre progressing but it needs to move along much quicker and I will do everything I can to speed that up. I want to see the fantastic restoration and enhancement of Swan Park completed within my tenure, and for construction to begin on our three new schools. I am also very excited about the potential to develop Buncrana’s Shore Front and I will assist in every way possible to ensure our plans for multi-million investment from the RRDF is successful.

"I look forward to formally completing the twinning process with the town of Beni Zeid in Palestine as agreed by full council a number of months ago following a motion moved by Gerry McMonagle. This will send a positive message that Donegal is a county which cherishes human rights and will support friends across the world.

"Lastly, it’s important to note the real positive impact that this council has on life in Donegal. Last year we spent almost a million euro a day but a lot of that goes unnoticed. I intend to promote the good work of this council by rolling out a Mayor’s Diary as I had done with the Inish Times when I was chair of the Inishowen MD. Several media outlets have already agreed to carry this initiative and I will make it to available to all in the county.

"Lastly I want to thank my fellow Sinn Féin councillors for putting my name forward today and all councillors for supporting that nomination.

"I want to thank my family for all the encouragement and support throughout my life. My wife, Sabrina who has only known me while a cllr, and whose support I couldn’t do without, has thankfully agreed continue to support me during an even busier year ahead. My daughter Bláithín hasn’t a clue what’s going on but I hope she can look back on this and think her daddy did her proud.

"Thanks everyone and I look forward to working closely with every one of you over the next 12 months.

"Go raibh maith agaibh," concluded Cathaoirleach Murray.

Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Donegal County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin McDermott