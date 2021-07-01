Doochary-Leitirmacaward road closed today
Donegal County Council has advised that due to the essential road works, the local road between Leitirmacaward and Doochary will be blocked from 9am to 6pm today Thursday, July 1.
The exact location of the road closure will be at Derrynacarrow near the chapel in Doochary for 600m with local access only during these times.
"It is advised to use alternative routes during this time," said a council spokesperson.
More News
Cllr. Rena Donaghey, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council during a recent visit to Swan Park, Bunrcrana alongside Brendan O’Donnell, Director of Services, Road & Transportation, Seamus Hopkins, Sen
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.