Damien's six marathons in five days for youth mental health

A Donegal man is to run six marathons in five days for youth mental health.

From Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 10, Damien Coyle is running an epic 252.4km’s across Ireland.

Starting in Galway, he will pass through Tipperary, Offaly, Meath, Dublin and Wicklow, running the distance of six marathons in five days to raise money for Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity.

A member of the team at Jigsaw’s Donegal service, Damien was keen to take on a challenge to help encourage more young men to seek support with their mental health when they need it.

Research shows how young men in particular can be reluctant to seek mental health support. And Jigsaw’s own data shows that more young women than young men tend to engage with their community-based services.



“I really want to draw some attention to male help seeking. As a male working within a mental health setting, I’ve seen what a real challenge it can be for young men to reach out, get help and talk about problems,” said Damien.



Damien is doing his run as part of Jigsaw’s CLANG. A fundraising challenge that encourages people to learn five simple ways to look after your mental health, whilst raising money for the support that Jigsaw provides.

As Damien covers his kms, he’ll be looking for the opportunity to ‘Connect’, ‘Learn’, get ‘Active’, take ‘Notice’, and ‘Give’. All ways in which we can help to look after our mental health and wellbeing.

“The CLANG challenge gives me an opportunity to highlight what we can all do to support and promote our own mental health. And I hope it will also help to show young men in particular that Jigsaw is full of great people that are there for them when they do need support,” he said.

You can support Damien in his challenge by making a donation on his fundraising page at idonate.ie/DamienCoyle531



Or, why not join him in taking on a CLANG challenge yourself? Find out more about how you can get involved at jigsaw.ie/clang