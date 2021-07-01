Donegal Camino Walk 2021 - you can now register for a wonderful event

Donegal Camino 2021 - an eight-day walk from Malin Head to Slieve League - will take place from Saturday, September 4 to Saturday 11 inclusive.

Those participating can join Peggy Stringer, Noel Cunningham, Deirdre Mc Glone and friends for a wonderful week of walking amidst the most beautiful scenery in the world.

The objectives are to promote Donegal, to raise funds for Donegal Cancer Care West and to make memorable moments together.

The Donegal Camino begins at Malin Head on September 4 and continues each day onwards through Fanad Head, Lough Salt, Glenveagh National Park, Arranmore, Port, Glenlough, Glencolmcille before finishing at Slieve League on Saturday 11.

The inaugural Peggy Stringer’s Donegal Camino was a great success last year.

Walkers are welcome to join part or all of the walks each day but pre-registration is essential. A reasonable level of fitness is required.

The average length of each walk is approximately 15km but people are encouraged to join even for a km or two at the beginning or end of each walk.

There is an option to stay overnight at a selection of quality accommodation providers in the county. Walkers are responsible for their own bookings and early reservation is advisable.

It will also be a Camino with a culinary twist, with the promise of the finest Donegal produce from award winning chefs and artisan producers.

Entertainment each evening will be provided by the cream of Donegal’s talented musicians and singers.

“We are reaching out to all the communities of Donegal to connect together in the spirit of promoting our beloved Donegal as a world class walking destination. We ask people to give generously in our quest to raise much needed funds for Cancer Care West,” says Deirdre Mc Glone.

Noel Cunningham said: “The pride I feel for our county is indescribable . Any opportunity to showcase it is a golden one. How better to get a sense of that magic and pride of place than discovering the beautiful hills of Donegal.

Peggy Stringer added: “As a proud Inishowen woman, I can’t wait to share the unique, breathtaking beauty of this undiscovered county and its people with you. Come walk with us. A warm Donegal welcome awaits.”

REGISTRATION CONTACTS

Peggy Stringer 087-6289121 - Noel Cunningham 087-9553993 - Deirdre McGlone 087-7934466

To register online, please visit: www.lemoulinsurcele.com/

donegalcamino