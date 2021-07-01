July begins with dry and moderate weather in Donegal

Michelle Nic Pháidín

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Low cloud, mist and fog will disappear early this morning to leave a mostly dry day with hazy sunshine. Warm with top temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees generally, but 16 to 18 degrees Celsius up along Atlantic fringes, where coastal fog may be present. 

Tonight
According to Met Éireann it will be dry and calm tonight, Thursday, with mist and fog in parts. It will be  coolest under clear skies.

