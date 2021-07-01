July begins with dry and moderate weather in Donegal

The popular Fairy Bridges in Bundoran
Low cloud, mist and fog will disappear early this morning to leave a mostly dry day with hazy sunshine. Warm with top temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees generally, but 16 to 18 degrees Celsius up along Atlantic fringes, where coastal fog may be present.
On 01st July 1933, a record high Mean Sea Level Pressure of 1037.9 hPa was recorded at Malin Head, Co.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 1, 2021
Donegal. https://t.co/BnrVhjIGK5 pic.twitter.com/DaOaFI1Mer
Tonight
According to Met Éireann it will be dry and calm tonight, Thursday, with mist and fog in parts. It will be coolest under clear skies.
