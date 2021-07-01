Warning issued over the risk of wildfires in coming days

The Donegal Fire Service is appealing to the public to exercise caution in the coming days due to a warning of a high risk of wildfires issued by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a condition orange warning for a high risk of fires over the coming days. Weather patterns mean the risk of fires is to peak on Friday. The warning will be in place until Monday.

The department is appealing to the public not to light fires in or near woodland, not to block forest entrances or roads when parking, not to approach wildfires, not to attempt to extinguish fires and to report any illegal and suspicious activity to gardaí.

It is also appealing to hikers and cyclists to carry mobile telephone, maps and GPS which can be used to provide accurate location information when reporting a fire to the emergency services.

The public is asked to report fires immediately to the emergency services on 999 or 112, giving clear details on location and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry. The department says the public will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call.