Attack on IT system still impacting Letterkenny University Hospital

Severe pressure at Letterkenny University Hospital in recent days and weeks is due to a combination of factors including the continued impact of the ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT system in May, the hospital’s general manager has said.
Patients have faced long waiting times to be admitted from the emergency department to acute beds in recent weeks.
Sean Murphy said there is no particular reason for the long waiting times.
“We have a series of factors including increased numbers of presentations, very ill patients and a reduction in functionality with our systems that means it is taking longer to assess and treat patients,” he said.
“It is a mixture of incremental elements which contribute to the department being extremely busy.”
All clinics impacted by the ransomware attack on the IT system have been restored, but it is still having an impact on the day to day running of the hospital, he said.
The hospital is still without internet connectivity, parts of the hospital still have no email and online meetings are not able to be held, he said.
“We still don’t have a number of our systems back functioning. Our endoscopy system is still out of action, our maternity system is still out of action,” he said.
“We are getting there but it is slow but steady progress.”
