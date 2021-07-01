Height restriction was vandalised in Dunfanaghy
A councillor said he is very annoyed that vandalism was carried out in Dunfanaghy last night, Wednesday.
Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty said that the town of Dunfanaghy is one where people live happily side by side and where very little vandalism takes place.
This morning, the councillor was made aware of the destruction of a height restriction which was erected at the pier in the seaside town.
The height restriction lay on the ground beside the pier. The height restriction was located just off Dunfanaghy main street adjacent to Ramsay's store shop and former Boat Shed pub.
Cllr McClafferty said: "The height restriction was located there so that only small vehicles could park on the pier. No one should have destroyed this property. It was put there for a reason."
