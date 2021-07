Donegal County Museum marks 105th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Today on the 105th anniversary of first day of what became known as the Battle of the Somme. Donegal County Museum has asked everyone to remember those known and unknown Donegal men who died on July 1, 1916 at the Battle of Somme in Picardy, Northern France.

Many of whom who have no known grave are remembered on the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme battlefields, which bears the names of 72,194 officers and men of the British and South African forces who have no known graves.

Those from County Donegal who died on the first day include:

Name: Robert Kearney

Service number :23417

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Christopher Laird

Service number:14156

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Patrick Melly

Service number:21391

87th company, Machine Guns Corps Infantry

Name: William Andrew Goodwin

Service number:11068

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling fusiliers

Name: Adam Moore

Service number:14438

9th Battalion Royal Irish Fusiliers

Name: James Shaw

Service number:17243

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Shute

Service number: 8154

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Graham

Service number:17872

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Names: Frank Knox

Service number :15953

11th Battalion Royale Irish Rifles

Name: John McClenaghan

Service number:24522

1st Battalion Royal Dublin fusiliers

Name: William Bogle

Service number: 17357

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Daniel Boyd

Service number:28128

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Richard John Given

Service number:28131

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Thomas Chesnutt

Service number:14147

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John McGill

Service number:21124

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling fusiliers

Name: James Molloy

Service number:23444

1st Battalion Royal Iniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Anthony Gallagher

Service number:20456

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Jack Bonner

Service number:18363

2nd Battalion Royal Dublin Fusiliers

Name: Matthew Hogg

Service number:17274

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Micheal McColl

Servicenumber:25/1178

25th Tyneside Irish Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers

Name: George Henry Williams

Service number:14500

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: George Peoples

Service number:23242

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Robert Cathcart

Service number:14675

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: George Peoples

Service number:14921

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Daniel Doherty

Service number:14679

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Edward Doohan

Service number:27767

16th Battalion Royal Scots Fusiliers

Name: James Tees Scott

Service number:24686

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Albert Victor Speer

Service number:14730

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: William James Deasley

Servicenumber:15200

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Thomas Fleming

Service number:15201

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Andrew Stevenson Smyth

Service number:15235

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Ezekiel Smyth

Service number:18411

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Samuel Watson

Service number:19999

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: William Watson

Service number:23426

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: George Gregory

Service number:15203

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Holmes

Service number:1703

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Names: Albert James McCullough

Service number:12820

6th Battalion Royal Berkshire Regiment

Name: Jacob Slevin

Service number:18698

Machine Gun Corps

Name: William Carson

Service number:17523

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: George Claud Colhoun

Service number:15195

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Patrick Gallagher

Service number: 20122

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Hugh Harper

Service number:24789

2nd Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Kerrigan

Service number: 15210

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Alexander Sandy McCullagh

Service number:17279

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Beattie

Service Number: 15190

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: George Bradley

Service number:15193

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: William Deveney

Service number:7876

2nd Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Galbraith

Service number:15245

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Ramsey Gibson

Service number:28059

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Gourley

Service number:15204

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Hazlette

Service number:15612

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: David Albert Porterfield

Service number:25708

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Bedell Rutledge

Service number: Captain

7th Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment

Name: James Baird

Service number:15187

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: William Macbeth

Service number:15218

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Andrew McFarland

Service number: 15222

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Harry Quinton

Service number: 23226

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Thomas Roulston

Service number: 15230

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Weir

Service number: Captain

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: David Alexander Barnhill

Service number: 14673

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Andrew Dunn

Service number:14682

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Jack Galbraith

Service number:14463

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Andrew Gilfillan

Service number:27873

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Quigley

Service Number: 18696

109th Machine Gun Corps

Name: Alexander Boyd

Service Number:15333

10th Battalion, Royal Inniskiling Fusiliers

Name: John Boyle

Service Number: 2932

17th Battalion Highland Light Infantry

Name: William Gilmore

Service Number: 14691

11th Battalion, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John McLaughlin

Service Number: 14712

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John Wray

Service Number: 14672

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: John James Allander

Service Number: 15280

10th Battalion, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Rutherford

Service No: 26957

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: Stewart Buchanan

Service No: 14448

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Name: James Gilchrist

14688

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

James Gilliland

15544

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Robert Cooke

15423

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Joseph Crockett

18677

109th Coy Machine Guns Corps (Infantry)

John Curran

22555

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Robert Dinsmore

13623

9th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

James Doherty

24885

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

William Lee ?

27306

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

James Neill (Age 17?)

15901

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Robert English

27287

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Andrew Hart

Lieutenant

109th Battalion Machine Gun Corps (formerly 11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers)

John Keys

15186

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

W. McClintock (?)

23219

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

John Mitchell

19535

10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

John Gallagher

21515

1st Battalion Royal Dublin Fusiliers

William Donaghy

17249

11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Michael Harvey

21557

1st Battalion Royal Dublin Fusiliers

Patrick Kearney

23443

1st Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers