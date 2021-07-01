Fancy your hand at some cricket?

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Letterkenny Cricket Club (LCC) is hosting ‘Smash it’ programme affiliated by Cricket Ireland in July for four weeks - every Friday and Sunday.

It is an inclusive programme of cricket based skills and fun for children aged 5-9 years. It's all about getting children active and excited about cricket through discovery and play.

Kids will learn fundamental movement skills, the basic skills needed for batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping and about the laws and spirit of the game during eight sessions. The cost for this programme is €60 per participant.

You can use below the link to register kids and feel free to reach out to LCC in case you have any questions.

https://membership.sportstg.com/regoform.cgi?formID=98517...

