Tiny pups get the better of Donegal's new Community Policing Unit members

Garda McDaid and Garda Moyles with their little 'prisoners'
Was this a case of the long arm of the law taking 'prisoners' or just an inability to resist this kind of an arrest?
Garda McDaid and Garda Moyles are two of a number of gardaí attached to a newly formed Community Policing Unit within the Buncrana District.
Whilst out and about on patrol yesterday, they came across these gorgeous puppies who were on route to the vets surgery in Carndonagh to get their vaccinations.
The pups were held in custody while on the spot hugs were issued.
The puppies were then released, very begrudgingly, by Garda McDaid and Moyles.
A lovely 'tail' !!
