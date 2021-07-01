Stranorlar sheep back home after visit to local hotel

Wandering sheep on their way home
News of the increasingly popular outside dining at Kee's Hotel in Stranorlar appears to have spread into the surrounding countryside.
This trio arrived in their garden today and as the staff had no pods available for them, they took a pen instead.
They were hoping that the green flash on the neck of their visitors might alert someone to help track down their owner ... before the chef spotted them.
Never fear, chef didn't get his way.
Thanks to the popularity of the hotel's Facebook page the strays were soon reunited with their owners.
Ewe can't be too careful these days!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.