Stranorlar sheep back home after visit to local hotel

Ewe can't bee too careful these days!

Stranorlar sheep back home after visit to local hotel

Wandering sheep on their way home

News of the increasingly popular outside dining at Kee's Hotel in Stranorlar appears to have spread into the surrounding countryside.

This trio arrived in their garden today and as the staff had no pods available for them, they took a pen instead.

They were hoping that the green flash on the neck of their visitors might alert someone to help track down their owner ... before the chef spotted them.

Never fear, chef didn't get his way.

Thanks to the popularity of the hotel's Facebook page the strays were soon reunited with their owners.

Ewe can't be too careful these days!

