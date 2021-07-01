Donegal centenarian beating lockdown with a good book

The inspirational Maureen Farren
We all know an apple a day keeps the doctors away, but new studies show books can have a similar effect on readers.
If ever you needed proof you don't have to look any further than Buncrana's Maureen Farren.
Buncrana's own centenarian is 101 years young.
She is currently availing of the Donegal County Library Doorstep Delivery Service.
Maureen is pictured here with a selection of books she has read over lockdown.
What an inspirational woman!
