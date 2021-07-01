Donegal centenarian beating lockdown with a good book

Buncrana's Maureen is an inspiration

Donegal centenarian beats lockdown with a good book

The inspirational Maureen Farren

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

We all know an apple a day keeps the doctors away, but new studies show books can have a similar effect on readers.

If ever you needed proof you don't have to look any further than Buncrana's Maureen Farren.

Buncrana's own centenarian is 101 years young.

She is currently availing of the Donegal County Library Doorstep Delivery Service.

Maureen is pictured here with a selection of books she has read over lockdown.

What an inspirational woman!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie