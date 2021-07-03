Stragill beach to have new footbridge

Stragill beach, at Linsfort just outside Buncrana is to have a new footbridge across its small river.

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr Rena Donaghey said she had been lobbying for a footbridge for the river, which runs along the entrance to Stragill beach, for some time.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: “The design and all of the preparatory work for the footbridge has been completed for some time now. However, but due to Covid-19 the bridge, unfortunately, had to be delayed. It will now be in place before the end of the year.

“Stragill Beach is one of Donegal's most beautiful beaches. It is the beach I always brought my children to. When people enter this beach, and the tide is out, they can find themselves stranded coming off it again, if the tide is in and the small river backs up.

“I have been contributing over some time from my personal Members Development Fund and the DFI to fund the cost of erecting the bridge.

“The bridge itself will be a structure which is temporary to Swan Park, and which will no longer be required there once a new bridge is built. I know this bridge will be welcomed by many of the Stragill Beach users,” said Cllr Donaghey.





