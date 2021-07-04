Relatives of Jadotville Tigers set off from Fort Dunree

The granddaughter of one of Ireland's Jadotville Tigers set off from Inishowen's iconic Fort Dunree to walk 101 miles in memory of her grandfather.

Catriona Donnelly, her father Frank Campbell, her sons Johnny and Oisin, Frank's friend TJ, and her wider family circle, including her cousin Siobhán Molloy, embarked on the gruelling Jadotville Challenge 2021 on Tuesday morning.

The Jadotville Challenge 2021, a virtual, international event, was created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Ireland's 157 Jadotville Tigers from the 35th Infantry Battalion who fought unaided for five days in The Congo in 1961.

Catriona's maternal grandfather Sean (Joe) McEntee was one of the 157 Tigers, whose heroism was recounted in Declan Power's 2005 book, The Siege at Jadotville: The Irish Army's Forgotten Battle and Ritchie Smyth's 2016 film, The Siege of Jadotville.

Speaking to Donegal Live at Fort Dunree, Catriona said as well as commemorating her grandfather, her family took part in the Jadotville Challenge 2021 to fundraise for Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel).

Catriona added: “We have family in Mullingar and London who also did the challenge in memory of granda and his comrades. My younger son Oisin joined us when he finished school on Wednesday.”

The Jadotville Challenge 2021 took place from Tuesday morning, right through to Saturday, five days walking, running, cycling or swimming, to mark the five day's the 157 Jadotville Tigers were under siege from the Congolese and actually ran out of food and ammunition.

Catriona said: “We walked 20 miles each, each day, 101 miles in total because my granda would have been 101 this year. We are raising money for Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel), which helps homeless veterans.

“Everybody taking part in the Jadotville Challenge 2021 recorded how many kilometres they did and sent it to Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann. The aim was for participants to complete a combined total of 24,000 kilometres, the distance from Athlone to Jadotville and back. The Jadotville Tigers left from the barracks in Athlone to go to the Congo,” said Catriona.

Catriona and her crew left Dunree on Tuesday to walk towards Derry.

On Wednesday morning they started in Bridgend and walked towards Letterkenny and on Thursday they walked towards Downings.

The rest of the week was spent around Downings.

Catriona's mother Joanie drove the “support vehicle”, keeping the walkers supplied with food and water. Her aunt and uncle, Maureen (née McEntee) and Brendan Molloy also lent their support.

As she left Dunree, Catriona said: “I am looking forward to it,” said Catriona, “It will be great. We have been out training. We bought my daddy, who was 65 at the weekend, some walking boots specially and I am really proud to be able to do the Challenge along with him.

“My daddy's father and his father's twin brother were also stationed in Mullingar in the Irish Army many years ago, so he is walking, not only to commemorate the Jadotville Tigers but his father and uncle as well. Daddy is proud to say, we are an Irish Defence Forces' family.”

Catriona said her granda never spoke about his experience in The Congo.

Poignantly she added: “The soldiers were not allowed to talk about it. We never knew about it. It was only when we read the books and saw the film, we got a sense of what he went through, his courage and bravery, and that of his comrades.

“Imagine how afraid and scared they must have been. And then, for them to have to come home and be told everyone was ashamed of them. It was disgraceful. It is really hurtful and sad to think what they went through. And granda was not here to see and receive his medal. The soldiers did nothing wrong. They fought for themselves and their comrades.”

With a smile, Catriona said: “My daddy is 65 and his hip is killing him but he walked 20 miles a day in memory of granda McEntee and granda Campbell.

“To actually spend that time with my daddy doing it and seeing how proud he is of his comrades was amazing. The money we are raising is going to go towards helping Irish veterans. It is absolutely disgraceful to think there are Irish soldiers in Ireland today who are homeless and don't have any support. That the few hostels or places they do have need this support and money is shocking.

“We wore tee shirts to honour the bravery of my granda and his comrades and remember them in a good way. We are proud of what they accomplished. Not one of them died.

“I am proud of the fact I was able to walk with my daddy and my sons. They never knew their great granda but the fact that they actually challenged themselves and they are so proud of him and we were able to do this together as a family is amazing.

“We have had so much support from family, as well as the public. People were beeping their horns and giving us waves of encouragement” said Catriona.

Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) supports the needs of Irish veterans by the provision of accommodation to homeless and other veterans in need of such domestic accommodation in its veterans' homes, and the provision of other advice and support to veterans through its nationwide network of branches and veteran support centres.

Donations can be made to Catriona's fundraising Jadotville Challenge 2021 HERE.