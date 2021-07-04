Inish Times welcomes home Kevin Callaghan

We could not have put it any better than Peters and Lee, as we welcome home Kevin Callaghan, the man synonymous with Inish Times.

Kevin takes up the post of brand ambassador this week, with the paper he set up in July 1999, and his message is clear: “Inish Times was and is the 'wee paper' loved by the people of Inishowen. We are community-based, so contact us. We will welcome everyone from within the peninsula and further afield, to serve you in whatever way we can.”

Inish Times turned 21 in July last year and interviewed on that occasion, Kevin revealed Inish Times had come into existence in response to a “growing demand for a media source recognising the identity of Inishowen and its people”.

He added: “Although the Derry Journal was the paper serving the Inishowen region at the time, I had listened to a growing demand for a media source recognising the identity of Inishowen and its people.

“So, on July 15, 1999, Inish Times was launched from the small, two-room, upstairs office above Callaghan Jewellers in Buncrana's Main Street.”

Kevin brought Inish Times from very humble beginnings to great success.

According to the man himself, his recipe for success was “hard work and commitment”. He always maintained, “You reap what you sow”.

Kevin said: “I always believed in leading by example. I was never deterred by hard work. Right up until Inish Times changed hands in 2007, no-one knew I actually owned it and I preferred it that way.”

“I filled many roles including photographer, delivery person, sales representative, book-keeper and manager, all of which contributed to many long days and nights.

“My greatest professional achievement was standing at the end of the printing press in Ballina, early on July 15, 1999, when the first edition of Inish Times rolled off the presses.

“It was my newspaper; the wee man from Newtown owned it. A second edition would be a bonus, and the rest, as they say, was history,” said Kevin.

Speaking about his new job with Inish Times, Kevin said he is “totally optimistic” about the future and is “excited” for people to get in touch.

He added: “I have been employed to represent brand Inish Times in a positive light. I want to increase its brand awareness and sales. To help us increase sales, I want to take a good look at the whole setup and see how things, including the overall appearance and content of the paper, can be improved.

“This is something which will not be achieved overnight but we will take the paper back to its core essentials and see how it can be further developed.

“Although I have been in business for years, I am not too old to innovate and modernise. To do this, I will be using the experience and skills gained from all of the roles and jobs I have had during my career.

“Some reckon you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, well this old dog is so excited about how the way forward is going to provide the most expansive media platform in the north west, and in particular Inishowen.

“The demise of newspapers is over exaggerated. I believe we can modernise Inish Times and incorporate features which will attract additional readers over the coming months,” said Kevin.

Smiling, Kevin commented he had never lost his passion for Inish Times.

He said: “I always kept an eye on it over the years, no matter what I was doing. This is my baby so I am totally comfortable back here. I feel I can further develop what is a good paper. It has plenty of potential across the board.

“Inishowen is a big place. I intend to go back to its roots, what made it a success in the first place, the people of Inishowen and invite them to come along and work with us. Contact me about anything, whether you know me or not. Get in touch and I will point you in the right direction.

“Inish Times”started out as a community-based newspaper and getting back to that community feel is crucial. Letting the community know this is their 'wee paper'.

“I am also working with the company to develop a few things specifically for the people of Inishowen. There are lots to be done but there is also a tonne of potential for growth,” said Kevin.

Welcoming Kevin back to Inish Times, Deirdre McEnaney, the Iconic group advertising manager said: “We are delighted to have Kevin back, delighted.”

Kevin can be contacted at the Inish Times office, 33 Upper Main Street, Buncrana. Telephone 074 9341055 or email kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.com.