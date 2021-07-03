Donegal MACE offering the chance to win a training session with Johnny Sexton

Donegal MACE customers are being offered the opportunity to win an exclusive training session for their local school or club, with rugby star, Johnny Sexton.

Johnny is the Brand Ambassador for Mace and is heading up the firm's television advertisement focusing on the friendliness of MACE staff.

The prizewinners will get the chance to learn from one of Ireland’s top rugby players, Six Nations’ Grand Slam winner, as well as a chance to grill Johnny on his training routine and to learn some exclusive ‘top-tips’ on getting the most from your game.

The competition is open to anyone from the ages of 6 to 18 years, and living in Ireland, and must be used by either their school or age-group club rugby team. The date of the training session will be confirmed with the winning entrant. The closing date is July 25, so don’t miss out.

To be in with a chance of winning, visit www.mace.ie/competitions, nominate your local school or club and tell MACE why they deserve to win.

Commenting, Johnny Sexton said: “I’m excited to be once again teaming up with MACE for this initiative. We had a lot of fun recording the new television advert and if we can replicate that sense of fun during this training session it will be a memorable day all round.”

Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director added, “We are very excited to have Johnny once again front our advertising campaign. MACE retailers are very proud of how they contribute positively to the communities they serve, and Johnny also is a great role model for young people in communities all over Ireland.”

This promotion is open to all schools and rugby clubs in the Republic of Ireland and entries can be made by an individual, or a group, who nominate either their school or local rugby club as the beneficiary of the prize.

In order to win the prize the club/school must have access to suitable facilities to host the rugby training session with Johnny Sexton.