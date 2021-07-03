Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme grants to Donegal retail sector

Several Donegal businesses have been successful in their applications to the third call for the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Ballybofey Autofactors Limited; Cara Pharmacy; McElhinney's, Ballybofey; McLaughlin Motor Factors; and Petworld Stores (Letterkenny) Limited, all received funding.

In total, 133 retailers have been approved for €5M in funding as part of the scheme, which is targeted at retailers who already have an online presence to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

The scheme received 292 applications. 68% of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin with 90 retailers from these regions approved for funding.

Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €14,080 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said: “There has been a very positive response from the Irish retail sector to this call for applications under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, as Government continues to reach out and assist Irish businesses to transition and evolve as they trade through the impact of the pandemic.

“We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers when shopping in-store and online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the e-commerce market. Of course, this market is not limited by geography and we know that ambitious Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on selling to customers right across the globe.

“The economic value of operating in the e-commerce space and its convenience for customers has come to the fore since the onset of Covid-19 and the Online Retail Scheme will help companies improve and maximise their digital sales potential.

“The Government continues to focus on helping businesses to get back on track in the coming months and as more of our workplaces and businesses reopen, in line with public health guidelines, we will do everything we can to support retailers in creating safe shopping spaces, in store and online, for customers and staff.”

The Online Retail Scheme was open to Irish-based retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence who employ 10 or more people.

In addition, the scheme focuses on retailers predominantly selling products to individual consumers as opposed to those selling mainly to business customers. Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training and enhance the retailer’s website.

The scheme is complementary to the Trading Online Voucher Scheme by the Local Enterprise Offices that offers funding of €2,500 to businesses of up to 10 employees.

The 133 retailers awarded funding, operate across a broad spectrum of sectors including jewellery, fashion, sports, homeware and furniture, healthcare, electrical goods and equipment.