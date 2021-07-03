Donegal charity receives Movement for Good accolade

The Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre in Inishowen is among 20 groups which received Movement for Good awards

The Carndonagh based Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre provides quality after-school, weekend and holiday time activities for children including children with a disability, morning and afternoon parent and toddler groups and preschool classes and evening classes for teenagers and adults.

ItS mission is “to ensure all children and their families have access to a range of quality and diverse social, recreational and educational activities which are fully inclusive and which are at a reasonable cost in a fun safe and stimulating environment”.

Spraoi agus Sport was joined by 19 other beneficiaries, including Galway Cat Rescue, Citywise Education, Focus Ireland, Senior Citizens Helpline Company, Catholic Institute for Deaf People, Blood Bike Leinster, Chester Beatty, Little Blue Heroes Foundation and Team Hope, which received a €1,000 award, following overwhelming public support.

The funding was provided by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, For the third year running, through its Movement for Good awards.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 awards of €1,000 available for donation.

In total, more than 10,000 people across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland supported the Movement for Good awards this year, with different charitable causes up and down the island receiving votes. The winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters of the movement, David Lane, Managing Director of Ecclesiastical in Ireland, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards for a third year in a row and I would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause. It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need during what has been an incredibly testing time for many.

"We know that €1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better."

For more information about the Movement for Good awards and for a full list of the winning charities, visit: www.movementforgood.com.