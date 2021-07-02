Another boost for Fintra as beach wheelchair is unveiled

The good weather and staycation holidays are combining to ensure that Donegal's beaches are enjoying an increase in visitor numbers at present.

And at beautiful Fintra beach, the unveiling of a new beach wheelchair is more good news for the area.

Prior to finishing up his term as Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Noel Jordan unveiled a new beach wheelchair at Fintra recently.

This is another welcome boost for the area to go along with the recent blue flag that Fintra beach has once again been awarded, one of Donegal’s 12 beaches and 2 marinas to receive the honour this year.

To obtain blue flag standard a beach must meet specific criteria relating to its water quality, beach management, environmental information and safety services.

With a busy summer expected at beaches across the county, Donegal County Council have confirmed that lifeguards will be in place all summer on Bundoran and Rossnowlagh between 11am and 7pm.

Eoin McCallig with his dad Anthony on hand to try out the new beach wheelchair at Fintra beach



Lifeguards will also be in place at weekends for all of July and August on beaches at Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, An Charraig Fhinn (Carrickfinn), Trá na Cille (Killahoey), Marble Hill, Na Dúnaibh (Downings), Portsalon, Rathmullan, Culdaff and Stroove.

Lifeguards will be on duty on these beaches from 12 noon to 6.30pm during these days. Lifeguard duty will return to weekends only for the month of September.

At Fintra beach an overflow car park will also be in place to meet the demand of the growing number of beach goers as the summer progresses. This car park can be accessed via the clock tower.

Cllr Jordan welcomed the new beach wheelchair reiterating the importance accessible beaches are to Donegal County Council.



Accessible

“Donegal County Council is committed to making our beaches more accessible and ensuring they can be enjoyed by everyone,” he said.

“ All measures that permit access to visitors with mobility restrictions, to our beaches, are positive. Having another beach with wheelchair availability is one of many steps we are taking to ramp up our inclusivity efforts.

Cllr Barry Sweeny, Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District thanked the council’s Environment section along with the local community for their work on the project to make this new Beach Wheelchair available at Fintra.

“I also wish to acknowledge all the work that goes into maintaining our beaches and I encourage everyone to enjoy these amazing resources,” he said.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy expressed her enthusiasm at seeing another Donegal beach embrace the modern expectations of all top-class beaches.

Eoin’s brother Daniel giving Eoin a push along Fintra beach to try out the new beach wheelchair with dad Anthony McCallig



“This initiative is another fine example of the role our local communities play in helping make our services more accessible.

“I’d especially like to thank Kevin Kilgunn for facilitating this beach wheelchair and I hope many people can now experience this beautiful beach with ease.”

This launch sees Donegal’s total number of beaches with wheelchair availability now reach seven.

The others can be found at Rathmullan, Downings, Marble Hill, Carrickfinn, Rossnowlagh and Narin.