Mica escalating Ireland's 'Housing Emergency' – Cllr Martin Farren

The Labour Party has backed the campaign for a 100% Redress Scheme for mica-affected homes.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Martin Farren said the State was currently facing a “housing emergency”, which was being exacerbated by the Mica crisis.

Cllr Farren said: “”We have a housing emergency, and we need more affordable housing.

“As part of Labour's continuing attempts to ensure easier access to affordable homes and social housing, we brought a Bill to the Dáil, on Wednesday, June 16, which would give local authorities the power to put a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on development land at its existing use value plus 25%, rather than at market value.

“This Bill will put it up to the Government and the Minister for Housing about how serious they really are about tackling the housing crisis. Where are people supposed to live whilst Mica affected homes are restored?

“With excess demand, property developers can control prices and secure super-normal profits in a cartel-type situation. This bill would be a big step in the right direction and would send a clear signal to land hoarders and speculators that they need to move now to build housing on the sites which they have acquired, on both greenfield and brownfield sites. By giving these powers to local councils, it will make a massive difference in reducing the land cost of newly built units.

“The Minister has talked a lot about affordable housing, and we know that land costs make up so much of the price of a home so here is a chance for him to finally act and implement the Kenny Report, even if it is 50 years on,” said Cllr Martin Farren.

In the late 1960’s, rising house prices caused the then Fianna Fáil Minister for Local Government, Bobby Molloy, to commission a report on ways to tackle the supply of land for development and the subsequent Report on the Price of Building Land.

The Kenny Report was published in 1973. It contained a set of radical recommendations which had the potential to transform the way building land was purchased by Irish local authorities forever.

The terms of reference specifically asked the Committee to consider possible measures for controlling the price of land required for housing as well as ensuring that all, or a substantial part, of the increase in the value of land would be secured for the benefit of the community.

The members were also asked to advise on what changes in the law may be required to give effect to any measure recommended.

In January, 1974, the Fine-Gael Labour Coalition Government, led by Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, announced their acceptance in principle of the concept of the majority report.

Speaking in the Seanad, Labour Senator Marie Sherlock pledged support to the 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Senator Sherlock said: “The Mica crisis in Inishowen and other parts of the North West must be addressed. I have been going to Carndonagh regularly for almost 17 years as my husband is from there. I have never before seen the depth of anger, frustration and desperation among so many in the community about this issue.

“Hundreds of families have been left to fend for themselves with their houses crumbling around them due to no fault of their own. We need to have a scheme that provides 100% redress. Thousands have travelled to Dublin to make that point to the Government and I was delighted to stand at the protest, with our Party Leader, Alan Kelly, and Moville Labour councillor, Martin Farren, who has fought for years on behalf of families affected by the issue in Inishowen.

“It is simply not acceptable that a 100% redress scheme was put in place for pyrite yet a much lesser scheme put in place for mica. The 90% offered in that scheme is not enough. It does not even cover the rent that people will need to pay for other accommodation when their houses are being done up. It also does not pay for the expert reports.

“It is also not acceptable that a company who sold the faulty blocks cannot be held to account because of a 10-year statute of limitations on product liability,” said Senator Sherlock.

She added: “There is understandable anger and frustration in the communities across Inishowen that a company was able to simply fold and then the directors were able to set up a new company.

"We now have a situation where there is graffiti and posters calling for a boycott of a firm, allegations of intimidation of employees of the company. No worker trying to earn a decent day’s pay should ever be subjected to this and we now need to channel that frustration into ensuring that the law is changed- that companies cannot evade their responsibilities by folding and where a defect in the product becomes apparent after 10 years."

Labour's Housing spokesperson, Rebecca Moynihan said Mica was an issue along the western seaboard and the government needed to ensure all those affected are eligible.

She added: “There must be a similar treatment as for pyrite. This isn’t just homes, it’s also schools, community centres and businesses.

“We really need to investigate this and put in place a strong and robust inspection process for construction defects. If that doesn’t happen, we will have more scandals like this. New homes should be lasting a lot longer than this.”