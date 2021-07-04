Rosemary's Donegal Hospice fundraiser

Donations instead of Birthday presents

Rosemary requesting donations for Hospice instead of Birthday presents

Rosemary requesting donations for Hospice instead of Birthday presents

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Big-hearted Burt woman, Rosemary Gallagher is using her forthcoming birthday as a fundraiser for the Donegal Hospice.

Rosemary is turned 60 a few days ago and is asking friends to give donations to the Donegal Hospice in lieu of presents.

Rosemary said: “I would be delighted for donations, in lieu of presents, to the Donegal Hospice, in memory of family members and friends who have suffered cancer.

“In my experience, the support given to patients and their families by Donegal Hospice is invaluable.

“I would ask people to donate by ringing Isobel at the Hospice on 074 91 5656 or by dropping your donation into the Hospice Birthday Box at Gallagher's, 301, Moness, Burt.”

Rosemary can be contacted via Facebook.

