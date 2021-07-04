Donegal Principal celebrating 40 years at the helm

An Inishowen school principal is celebrating 40 years at the helm of her school.

Rosemary Dunne has been the Principal in St Mura’s National School in Buncrana for four decades.

The Board of Management, staff, parents association and children surprised Rosemary with gifts and cakes over several days at the end of term to say thank you to her for her leadership, care and teaching over the last 40 years.

The children also had an opportunity to have their say about their principal.

Here are some of their lovely thoughts and observations:

Her favourite colour is yellow. She likes plants. She helps us learn. She is a nice person. She is an excellent cook and she sometimes surprises us with her soup or maybe pancakes. She is very caring. She makes us laugh. She does so much to organise school trips. She is very caring. She like butterflies. She is a great listened. She is kind. She is a credit to the Buncrana community. She is an excellent teacher and an amazing principal.