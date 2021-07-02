Leitirmacaward to Doochary blocked today

Road closed until 3pm
Donegal County Council has indicated that due to the essential road works, the local Road L-1783-3 between Leitirmacaward and Doochary will be blocked until 3pm today, Friday, July 2.
The exact location of the road closure will be at Derrynacarrow near the chapel in Doochary for 600m with local access only during these times.
They say motorists should use alternative routes during this time.
